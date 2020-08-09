1/1
Evelyn M. Hamilton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn M. Hamilton, 79, of Keokuk, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

She was born July 22, 1941, in Clark County, Missouri, the daughter of Fred and Bernice Bainter Bushchling.

In December of 1959 she was united in marriage with Jerry Hamilton at Bluff Springs Church in rural Canton, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2011.

Evelyn graduated from Clark County R-1 High School. She was employed at the Free Press/Daily Gate City in Keokuk. She also cleaned several houses in the area.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Evelyn enjoyed going to auctions. She loved spending time with her family, especially going for rides with Jerry.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stephenson (Rick) of Keokuk, and Melissa Anderson of Burlington; three grandchildren, Brandon VanAusdall of Keokuk, Jennifer Anderson of Burlington, and Tate Anderson of Ft. Madison; one step-grandson, Paul Stephenson of Keokuk; and three great-grandchildren, Aria Stephenson, Laith Schneider Jr., and Saphira Schneider.

Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a daughter Deborah Hamilton.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Tuesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 5-7 p.m.

She will be laid to rest with Jerry at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Social distancing requirements will be in place at the service and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved