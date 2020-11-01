Everett Lynn Hill, 85, of Wayland, Mo., died at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Donnellson Healthcare Center in Donnellson.



Funeral Services honoring the life of Everett will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo. The Rev. Franz Kinkhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Sand Cemetery in St. Francisville.



Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov 2, at the funeral home.



Those attending services were encouraged to practice social distancing and follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

