Florene "Tody" Ruffcorn, 85, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Montebello Health Care Facility in Hamilton, Ill.
Tody was born March 21, 1935, in Warsaw, the daughter of Fred and Irene Schmuck.
On Feb. 8, 1964, she was united in marriage with Harold "Logan" Ruffcorn. He preceded her in death in 1976.
Tody was a proud resident of Warsaw. Her home meant everything. She was a meticulous housekeeper, always prepared for visitors. She enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers. Tody wanted her home comfortable for family and friends. She was in her element when hosting outdoor picnics in the backyard. Tody was also a homemaker and daycare provider to many families in the Warsaw area. These families soon became extensions of her own family and many of them stayed in touch with her over the years.
Tody is survived by her children, William (Susan) Ruffcorn of Collinsville, Ill., and Jacqueline Reynolds of Decatur, Ill.; her grandchildren, Corbin (Tricia) Ruffcorn, Kristen Ruffcorn, and Steven and Bradley Reynolds. Tody is also survived by two of her siblings, Lucille Nimitz and Iona Schmuck; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tody was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Wendell Schmuck, Myrta Mendonca, Dorothy Lema and A.J. Schmuck.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. Masks and social distancing required.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw in charge of arrangements.