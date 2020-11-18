1/1
Florene Ruffcorn
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florene "Tody" Ruffcorn, 85, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Montebello Health Care Facility in Hamilton, Ill.

Tody was born March 21, 1935, in Warsaw, the daughter of Fred and Irene Schmuck.

On Feb. 8, 1964, she was united in marriage with Harold "Logan" Ruffcorn. He preceded her in death in 1976.

Tody was a proud resident of Warsaw. Her home meant everything. She was a meticulous housekeeper, always prepared for visitors. She enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers. Tody wanted her home comfortable for family and friends. She was in her element when hosting outdoor picnics in the backyard. Tody was also a homemaker and daycare provider to many families in the Warsaw area. These families soon became extensions of her own family and many of them stayed in touch with her over the years.

Tody is survived by her children, William (Susan) Ruffcorn of Collinsville, Ill., and Jacqueline Reynolds of Decatur, Ill.; her grandchildren, Corbin (Tricia) Ruffcorn, Kristen Ruffcorn, and Steven and Bradley Reynolds. Tody is also survived by two of her siblings, Lucille Nimitz and Iona Schmuck; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tody was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Wendell Schmuck, Myrta Mendonca, Dorothy Lema and A.J. Schmuck.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. Masks and social distancing required.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Our family is grateful for the help she was to my father, Wendell Spangler, in his later years. Sending sympathy to her family and friends.
Mary Anne Scott
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved