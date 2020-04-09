|
|
Floyd Melvin Baum, 95, of Keokuk, died April 7, 2020, at Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson.
He was born June 19, 1924, in Clark County, Mo. He was the son of Willis Edward Baum and Margaret Leora Wilson.
He married Maxine Madge Warning in LaGrange, Mo., on March 23, 1947.
Serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Keokuk. He worked for many years at Electro-Metals, which later became Foote Mineral. As a charter member, he was very active in the Keokuk Coin Club.
His survivors include his wife, Maxine; son, Stephen Baum (Deborah) of Keokuk; daughter, Linda K. McCully (S. Michael) of Bloomsburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Patrick Baum (Carmalitta) of Keokuk, and Erin L. McCully (Ian Jeffress) of Sylva, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Lia McCully Jeffress and Sophia Roberts; great-grandsons, Michael (Lilly) Carr, Komonnie Moody, and Zavier Moody.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willis Leland Baum and Forest Franklin Baum; and two sisters, Annice Jane Gibbs and Margaret WillaDean Price.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the family will hold a private graveside interment at Keokuk National Cemetery.
A memorial service with full military rites will be held at a later date.
Memorials in honor of Floyd may be made to Keokuk First Baptist Church.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020