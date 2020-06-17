Frances Christine "Chris" (Rowe) Nerhus
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Christine "Chris" Nerhus, 75, of Fort Madison,  died at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Unity Point in Keokuk.
She was born Jan. 8, 1945, in Davenport, a daughter of Juanita (Graham) Rowe. She married Reginald L. Nerhus on June 7, 1963, in Morrison, Ill.
Chris owned and managed several small businesses in the Fort Madison area including Chris's Cab Company and Sweet Dreams and Etc. She was a certified nail technician and an auctioneer clerk.
Chris was always excited about a new business venture and had a wonderful sense of humor, making fast friends with many, including coworkers, clients and customers.
She is survived by two daughters, Faith Nerhus Vazquez and Fawn Stephens, and one son, Reginald Nerhus Junior, all of Fort Madison; seven grandchildren, Rena Nerhus Schulte, Brent Nerhus, Ashlee Fuller, David Nerhus, Jessica Nerhus, Joseph Stephens, and Autumn Stephens; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Georgia VanRoekel of Montezuma,  Ruth Vanderhoof of Red Oak,  Linda Miller of DeWitt; and one brother, Stephen Suess of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son, Roy Nerhus; one sister, Janis Baltisberger; and two great grandchildren.?
Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life, which will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus, Iowa.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Nerhus Family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved