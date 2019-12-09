|
Frances "Frankie" Hallie Gilpin, 82, of Carroll, Iowa, formerly of Keokuk, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Carroll, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Frankie was the daughter of Fred and Amie (Patterson) Percival. She was born March 29, 1937, in Fort Madison.
Frankie was united in marriage with Donald "Donnie" Gilpin Jan. 22, 1956, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Frankie lived most of her life in the Keokuk area until Donnie's passing; she then moved to be with her daughter and grandchildren around Carroll.
She worked at several different grocery stores in the meat department. Frankie attended the Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. Frankie also traveled throughout the Midwest telling of her near death experience in 1987.
Frankie is survived by two daughters, Susie (Cliff) McFarland of Carroll, and Denise (Keith) Hughes of Knoxville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) McFarland, Lindsey (Shawn) Pottebaum, Nicole (Justin) Jones, Matthew (Alisha) Jones, and Amber Hughes (Jake Scott); 12 great-grandchildren, Katelyn McFarland, Leah McFarland, Amie Pottebaum, Matthew Pottebaum, Hayden Jones, Roman Jones, Hayley Spruell, Ryley Spruell, Hunter Scott, Adalyn Scott, Brantley Scott, and Caylee Scott; one sister, Peggy (Ralph) Davis of Keokuk; one brother, Jerry Percival (Concetta) of Shreveport, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; one grandson, David McFarland; three brothers and two sisters.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers.
Any memorials considered should be made to the family.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019