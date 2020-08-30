1/1
Frances Marie (Newton) Hilpert
1920 - 2020
Frances Marie Hilpert, 99, of Fort Madison, died at 2:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

She was born Nov. 20, 1920, at Bloomfield, a daughter of William Wendell and Frances Hazel (Wells) Newton. On June 18, 1938, she married John Roby Hilpert at Bloomfield. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2002.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Anne Ploss of Windsor, Colo., and Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Craig) Blanchard of Charles City; three grandchildren, Michelle, Laura and Andrea; two great granddaughters, Krystal and Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one daughter, Frances Roberta Witte; and one granddaughter, Dianne.

Per her wishes her body has been cremated. Private family arrangements are being planned for a later date.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Hilpert family

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
