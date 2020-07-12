Francis Dean Odell, 91, Passed away early in the morning of July 7th 2020 with Loving and Wife Jean sitting by his bed.



Dad was born August 25th 1928 to Lucas and Nellie Odell in Fort Madison and had 6 brothers and sisters and is a graduate of Fort Madison High School. This is where he met and fell in love with Mom, Jean M. Odell. They were married and then moved to Phoenix, Ariz. where Dad attended and graduated from Arizona State University. In 1956, with his degree in Accounting, he moved his young family to West Lafayette, Indiana, where he served his entire professional career with Purdue University as the Business Administrator for the School of Veterinary Science and later the School of Technology. Dad was extremely proud of his association with Purdue and was greatly respected by his entire office there. His gift was the ability to encourage and enable everyone to learn, grow, achieve and to be their personal best. Retiring from Purdue in 1990. (retirement photo pictured above)



Mom and Dad enjoyed Boating, Fishing, Camping and Traveling the USA. As active members of the Lafayette Boat Club, Mom and Dad had many amazing and dear friends and cruised all the major lakes and rivers across the country. I must mention the frequent family outings to attend Foot Ball games at Ross-Ade Stadium where we all watched in awe to see the Boilermakers rise to the Rose Bowl with the amazing Bob Griese at Quarterback.



Francis is survived by his Loving Wife Jean and proud Son David, 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his Daughter Amy Cuzzort who is survived by her loving husband Kenny Cuzzort and Daughter Angela Jean Shirels of West Lafayette, Ind. Mom and Dad enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 71 beautiful years.



Services were held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Bonita Springs, Florida where Mom and Dad Worshiped during the 30 years as Florida residents.

