Francis E. Holmes
1927 - 2020
Francis E. Holmes, 93, also known as Grandpa #79, of Montrose, passed away at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Madison.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1927, to Hazel Holmes. On Jan. 2, 1946, he married Georgetta Kempker. She passed away on March 18, 1980. He then married Marcella Menke Kempker on June 12, 1981 in Mesa, Ariz. She passed away on Jan. 4, 2011.
Francis was in sales and owned a used furniture store. He served in the US Navy during WWII on the Gayety ship.
He enjoyed fishing, tinkering, going to auctions and he could strike up a conversation with anyone with his gift to gab.
Survivors include seven children, Dave (Luci) Holmes of Mesa, Ariz., Debbie (Chuck) Thompson of Montrose, Shawn Holmes of West Point, Jim (Brenda) Kempker of Fort Madison, Mike (Pam) Kempker of West Point, Patrick (Margaret) Kempker of Sand Diego, Calif., Patricia (Frank) Eid of Fort Madison and Peggy (Mark) Hirte of Wever; 86 grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; four sons and three daughters.
The family will meet with friends 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 11, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service with follow at 11 a.m. in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery. with Rev. Larry Wallingford officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Fort Madison Veteran's Honor Guard.
A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com


Published in Daily Democrat from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
