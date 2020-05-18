Francis John "Frank" Sartory, 69, of Keokuk, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his daughter's home in Keokuk.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Keokuk, the son of James H. and Lucille Oakleaf Sartory.
He graduated from Warsaw High School in Warsaw, Ill., with the class of 1969. He attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill.
Frank proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard.
On Sept. 2, 1978, Frank was united in marriage with Jane A. McNally at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Keokuk. She survives.
Frank was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk.
He had been employed at Griffin Wheel in Keokuk for over 25 years.
Frank enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, birdwatching and listening to the radio. He was the king of doodling. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR. He loved his dog, Tallulah, who was his baby and constant companion. Frank was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his wife and children. They made several memorable family vacations to Disney World. He especially loved being a grandpa and cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
He is also survived by his daughter, Andrea Sartory (Adam Bailey) of Keokuk; son, David Sartory of Grinnell, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jacob and Jonah Sartory of Ottumwa, Stevie Harrison of Keokuk, Lakin Bailey of Omaha, Neb., and Laurlai Bailey and Lydia Bailey, both of Keokuk; his mother, Lucille Sartory of Warsaw; one sister, Nanette Wollbrink (Kent) of Macomb, Ill.; three sisters-in-law, Vicki Sartory of Fairview Heights, Ill., Barb McNally of Keokuk, and Mary Kay McNally of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Sartory, and one brother, Victor Sartory.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent's Catholic School in Keokuk.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Keokuk, the son of James H. and Lucille Oakleaf Sartory.
He graduated from Warsaw High School in Warsaw, Ill., with the class of 1969. He attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill.
Frank proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard.
On Sept. 2, 1978, Frank was united in marriage with Jane A. McNally at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Keokuk. She survives.
Frank was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk.
He had been employed at Griffin Wheel in Keokuk for over 25 years.
Frank enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, birdwatching and listening to the radio. He was the king of doodling. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR. He loved his dog, Tallulah, who was his baby and constant companion. Frank was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his wife and children. They made several memorable family vacations to Disney World. He especially loved being a grandpa and cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
He is also survived by his daughter, Andrea Sartory (Adam Bailey) of Keokuk; son, David Sartory of Grinnell, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jacob and Jonah Sartory of Ottumwa, Stevie Harrison of Keokuk, Lakin Bailey of Omaha, Neb., and Laurlai Bailey and Lydia Bailey, both of Keokuk; his mother, Lucille Sartory of Warsaw; one sister, Nanette Wollbrink (Kent) of Macomb, Ill.; three sisters-in-law, Vicki Sartory of Fairview Heights, Ill., Barb McNally of Keokuk, and Mary Kay McNally of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Sartory, and one brother, Victor Sartory.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent's Catholic School in Keokuk.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.