1/
Francis Mark Enderle
1958 - 2020
Francis Mark Enderle, 62, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

He was born Sept. 23, 1958, in Keokuk, the son of Francis T. and Mary Ann Ferris Enderle.

Mark graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in Keokuk with the class of 1977.

He had been employed as a painter for several contractors in Florida.

Mark was very skilled at refinishing furniture. He volunteered his time and talents at Keokuk Walldogs, and helped paint several murals that were placed on buildings in downtown Keokuk.

He is survived by one son, Thomas Phillips of Arlington, Va.; two brothers, Andrew Enderle and his wife Deanne, and Tom Enderle and his wife Deb, all of Keokuk; four sisters, Kathy Carter and her husband Mike of Hamilton, Ill., Mary Hurley of Warsaw, Ill., Julie Enderle O'Neill and her husband Bob of Seattle, and Ann Enderle of Eden Prairie, Minn.; one aunt, Joan Meyertholen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one niece, Molly Hurley; and one nephew, Ryan Hurley.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
