Frank A. Olson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Olson, 72, of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 1:22 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Frank was born on July 16, 1947 in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of Arthur and Ruth Freeland Olson. He married Jane Lucinda Gilpin in 1966 and they had two daughters. They later divorced.
Frank was a 1965 graduate of the Dallas City High School. He was proud of a lifetime career with the railroad which he loved, enjoyed and retired from in 1994. He had a local business which he bought in 1974. It started out as a feed and farm supply and then became Olson Tire.
Frank was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved working on, riding, buying and selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
Frank is survived by his two daughters, Lucy Pezley and Rose Olson, both of Bulverde, Texas; two granddaughters, Ashlee Olson and Joselyn Garr; two great granddaughters, Lily Olson and Emery Garr..
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at Harris Cemetery, Dallas City. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City is assisting with arrangements.
To leave a condolence please visit Frank's obituary at banksandbeals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved