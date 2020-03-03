Home

Frank Anthony Jackson


1964 - 2020
Frank Anthony Jackson Obituary
Frank Anthony Jackson, 55, of West Point, Ill., passed away at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home in West Point.

Frank was born Oct. 19, 1964, the son of Stephen J. and George Ann (Dunn) Jackson.

Frank is survived by a brother, Mark (Rhonda) Jackson of Astoria, Ill.; and two sisters, Tammy (Tim) Lindsey of Armington, Ill., and Kellie Jo Jackson of Layton, Utah.

A private family service will be held. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
