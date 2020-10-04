1/1
Frank Bloyd
1937 - 2020
Frank Bloyd, 82, of Burlington, died at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Born December 27, 1937, in Colchester, Ill., he was the son of William and Margaret Carle Bloyd.

He served in the Army for three years from 1955 to 1958 in Germany as a personnel supervisor at the group headquarters.

After the service he worked 9 years at Sylvania in Burlington as a production supervisor. He was also affiliated with Primary Oil Company in Wever for 15 years.

Frank was a Mason and Shriner, who enjoyed coon and mushroom hunting. He loved Fox News and Donald Trump. Throughout his life, his dogs played an important role, but most of all he loved his family, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Survivors include three daughters, Lori Hogberg, Terri Smith and Michelle Bloyd; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha Frakes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and seven siblings, Irma, Dorothy, Leo, Nancy, Irene, Kenneth and Arthur.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

Per Frank's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Des Moines County Humane Society.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
