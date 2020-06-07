Frank Burkett
1933 - 2020
Frank M. Burkett, 86, of Carthage, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Heartland Care Center in Macomb.

Frank was born July 11, 1933, the son of Edgar Bane and Mildred Oneita (Oard) Burkett at the family farm in Clark County, Missouri. He attended Blandinsville (Northwestern) High graduating in 1951. He then went on to attend Western Illinois University receiving his B.A. in Education in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until his Honorable Discharge in 1955. On June 8, 1958, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Lewis at the United Methodist Church in Nauvoo. She survives. Frank taught at the Dallas City school for 11 years, Lafayette, Illinois school for 3 years and the Ferris and Carthage schools retiring from Carthage in 1990 where he taught Elementary Classes and Physical Education. Frank enjoyed genealogy and history and was an active member of the Hancock County Historical Society. He also enjoyed Bowling and Golfing.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of Carthage; a daughter, Renee' (Steven) Kiesewetter of Farmington, Illinois; two granddaughters, Karin (Eddie) Paul and Sarah Kiesewetter; five great grandchildren, Henry and Hazel Paul and Macy, Kip and Goldie Phillips; and a sister, Phyllis Shepard of Wapello, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wendell and Glenn Burkett; and a sister, Darlene McSperritt.

Private burial will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
