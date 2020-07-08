Frank W. Sunden, 79, of Donnellson, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Argyle, to Oscar and Mabel Fickel Sunden.
Frank retired from DuPont after 32 years of service and was also a commercial fisherman.
He was a member of the Eagles, the Moose and the Tri State Gun Club. Frank loved to hunt, fish and go to the races. Most of all he loved spending time socializing with his friends and family.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelly (Tom) Cutkomp of Donnellson and Denna (Pat) Beelman of Farmington; two grandchildren, Natalie Dauma and Clint Smith; two great grandchildren, Karter and Quinlyn; his companion and best friend, Kiki Prado of Fort Madison; two brothers, Don Sunden and Larry Sunden, both of Fort Madison; and three nieces.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Steve.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Eagle's Club.
A memorial has been established for the Fort Madison Eagles Club and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com