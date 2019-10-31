|
Franklin "Frank" James Peterson, 85, of Fort Madison, died at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 1, 1934, in Wisconsin, a son of Alfred and Hazel (Thomas) Peterson. On Oct. 2, 1954, he married Elaine Jahner in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in South St. Paul, Minn. They had six children, Dave, Dick, Roberta, Don, Jane, and Judy, and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Frank was employed at Dial for more than 30 years, transferring from South St. Paul in 1973, moving his family to Donnellson. In the 1960s, he and Elaine were owners of Diamond Cab Company in South St. Paul.
In 1988, Frank and Elaine moved to Fort Madison. Frank was active in his Catholic faith community his entire married life. He was a longtime Minnesota Twins fan, although he became a stalwart Chicago Cubs fan in Iowa, often dreaming of a Twins-Cubs World Series. He was satisfied in 2016 when the Cubs won the Series.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Peterson of Fort Madison; his children, Dave (Peggy) Peterson of White Bear Lake, Minn.; Dick (Patricia) Peterson of Woodstock, Ill., Roberta (Doug) Danielson of Fairfield, Don "Pete" Peterson of Fort Madison, Jane (Tom) Finn of Batavia, NY, and Judy (Greg) Stuecker of West Point; 13 grandchildren, Matt, Kevin, John, Michael, Lisa, Catie, Ellen, Adam, Brian, John, Michael, Mari, and Sara; five great grandchildren, Ava, Aiden, Anthony, Gideon, and Penelope; Austrian family, Eva, Romy, and Richard Kaufmann; sister-in-law Donna McAndrews; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, Dennis Peterson, Doris Bishop, Wayne Peterson, Helen Peraziana, Robert Peterson, Ione Sanders, and Lester Peterson; one daughter-in-law, Lauretta "Ret" Lay; and a foreign exchange student from Austria, Josef "Sepp" Kaufmann.
A rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Visitation will follow the Rosary, with a Christian Wake to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, with Reverends Joseph Phung and Nick Adam as celebrants. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fort Madison.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish and Catholic Relief Service. Contributions may be made at the church or the Barr Memorial Chapel.
