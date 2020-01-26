Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin L. Ellis


1944 - 2020
Franklin L. Ellis Obituary
Franklin "Frank" L. Ellis, 75, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Sigourney, Iowa, to William and Vivian Weimer Ellis.

On Aug. 7, 1965, he married Marcine Dawartz at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Madison, by the Rev. George Moeller.

Frank worked at Shellor Globe for several years and was a foreman when they closed. He then worked for Catfish Bend Casino and retired on May 3, 2006. Frank graduated from Warsaw High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, as a military policeman. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs Fan. His greatest pastime was watching old western movies, especially John Wayne.

Survivors include his wife, Marcine Ellis of Fort Madison; two daughters, Traci (Dennis) Stuekerjuergen of West Point, and Kara (Dylan) Lumsden of Wever; four grandchildren, Brooke Meyer, Kaleb Stuekerjuergen, Kinley Lumsden and Xander Lumsden; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Hawk, Hanna Hawk and Henry Stuekerjuergen; two brothers, Jesse "Bill" (Donna) Ellis of Billings, Mont., and Robert (Kathy) Ellis of Hardin, Ill.; one sister, Anida Riney of Springfield, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 29, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will meet with friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Cheryl Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites performed by the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
