Franklin Monroe "Frank" McCarl, 81, of Fort Madison, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Osceola, the son of James and Maxine James Blythe McCarl.
On May 12, 1967, he was united in marriage with Gloria Jean Elston. She survives.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country.
Frank had been employed by Verizon Wireless Company as a foreman in charge of the lineman for 38 years until his retirement in 1994.
Frank enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working with animals on the farm in Montrose. Most of all, he loved playing with his grandchildren.
Other survivors include one daughter, Susan Jane Palmer (Tony) of Keokuk; two grandchildren, Shawndra Spoores of Fort Madison, and Shannon Watts of Keokuk; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Jewett, of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers.
According to his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to the .
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019