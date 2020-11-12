1/
Freda Mae Benedict
Freda Mae (Riley) Benedict, 82, of Farmington, died at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

A private, family graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
501 South 4th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
