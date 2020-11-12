Or Copy this URL to Share

Freda Mae (Riley) Benedict, 82, of Farmington, died at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.



Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.



A private, family graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating.

