G. Sam Nicol, 73, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.
Sam was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Nauvoo, the son of George Hull and Rosie Geraldine (Kachle) Nicol. On July 13, 1968, he married Mary Virginia "Gina" Wilson in Nauvoo. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2015.
Sam attended Nauvoo-Colusa High School. Following high school he served in the United States Navy. He worked all of his life in construction. He held numerous positions within the construction field, including owning and operating Nicol Construction.
Sam was an accomplished duck carver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding and building motorcycles. Sam was a man that loved his family above all else. His greatest joy was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had many friends and loved sharing funny stories about each of them. He was well known for his fish fries. He had started pass the tongs to his grandson, Joe, but unfortunately he never shared his recipe.
Survivors include his two children, Shelly (Kory) Kraus of Monticello, Ill. and Scott (Roni Sue) Nicol of Dallas City, Ill.; five granddaughters, Ashley (JC) Counts, Abi Kraus, Ellie Kraus, Anna Nicol and Lauren Kraus; four grandsons, Jeremy (Michelle) Nicol, Dallas Kraus, Jacob (Ashley) Nicol and Joe (Maranda Countryman) Nicol; five great granddaughters, Zoey Counts, Brenleigh Dean, Sawyer Kraus, Aubree Counts and Gracyn Kraus; five great grandsons, Kayden Jenkins, Jarron Counts, Jayden Nicol, Jaxson Nicol, and Crew Kraus. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy (Harley) Jones of Davis City, Iowa and Linda Nelson of Fort Madison; three sisters-in-law, Carol (Ed) Lange of Two Rivers, Wis., Sandy (Rich) Hopper of Nauvoo, and Carole Wilson of Nauvoo; three brothers-in-law, Joe (Vickie) Wilson of Dallas City, Jim (Linda) Wilson of Nauvoo, and Joe Meierotto of West Point; and several nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one brother, Robin Nicol; mother and father-in-law, Woodrow and Lorretta Wilson; three sisters-in-law, Bev Meierotto, Jeanie Fortado and Judy Schuck; and four brothers-in-law, Jack Schuck, Henry Wilson, Mick Wilson and Tom Wilson.
A private graveside will be held at the Nauvoo City Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date.
Cremation has been entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home.