G. Sam Nicol, 73, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.



Sam was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Nauvoo, the son of George Hull and Rosie Geraldine (Kachle) Nicol.



On July 13, 1968, he married Mary Virginia "Gina" Wilson in Nauvoo. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2015.



Sam attended Nauvoo-Colusa High School. Following high school he served in the U.S. Navy. He worked all of his life in construction. He held numerous positions within the construction field, including owning and operating Nicol Construction.



Sam was an accomplished duck carver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding and building motorcycles. Sam was a man who loved his family above all else. His greatest joy was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had many friends and loved sharing funny stories about each of them. He was well known for his fish fries. He had started to pass the tongs to his grandson Joe, but unfortunately he never shared his recipe.



Survivors include his two children, Shelly (Kory) Kraus of Monticello, Ill., and Scott (Roni Sue) Nicol of Dallas City, Ill.; five granddaughters, Ashley (JC) Counts, Abi Kraus, Ellie Kraus, Anna Nicol, and Lauren Kraus; four grandsons, Jeremy (Michelle) Nicol, Dallas Kraus, Jacob (Ashley) Nicol, and Joe (Maranda Countryman) Nicol; five great-granddaughters, Zoey Counts, Brenleigh Dean, Sawyer Kraus, Aubree Counts, and Gracyn Kraus; five great-grandsons, Kayden Jenkins, Jarron Counts, Jayden Nicol, Jaxson Nicol, and Crew Kraus. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy (Harley) Jones of Davis City, Iowa, and Linda Nelson of Fort Madison; three sisters-in-law, Carol (Ed) Lange of Two Rivers, Wis., Sandy (Rich) Hopper of Nauvoo, and Carole Wilson of Nauvoo; three brothers-in-law, Joe (Vickie) Wilson of Dallas City, Jim (Linda) Wilson of Nauvoo, and Joe Meierotto of West Point, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.



Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one brother, Robin Nicol; mother and father-in-law, Woodrow and Lorretta Wilson; three sisters-in-law, Bev Meierotto, Jeanie Fortado and Judy Schuck; and four brothers-in-law, Jack Schuck, Henry Wilson, Mick Wilson and Tom Wilson.



A private graveside will be held at the Nauvoo City Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.



A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store