Gail A. Kerns

Gail A. Kerns Obituary
Gail A. Kerns, 70, of Burlington, died at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab, where she resided.
Survivors include two children, Amanda Carruthers of Burlington, and Kyle (Laura) Carruthers of West Burlington; six grandchildren; her mother, Donna Lee Kerns; and sister, Laura Hopkins both of Burlington.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.
According to her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.
A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
