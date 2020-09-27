Gail E. Hopkins, 66, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was on Feb. 25, 1954. in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of the late George Earl and Loraine Margaret (Gunn) Hopkins.
Gail married Glenda Clark on July 23, 1984, who preceded him in death on May 7, 2000. He later married Beth Huston on April 19, 2003, and she survives.
Mr. Hopkins graduated from Canton High School. He was a truck driver for most of his working life, working for Dickey Transport in Packwood, Iowa, for 36 years until his retirement in 2019. In Gail's 36 years, he had trekked well over four million miles and did so with an impeccable driving record with no accidents. He was a true driving professional.
Gail was a member of the Trinity Worship Center in Kahoka, enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal's baseball, liked attending his grandchildren's sporting events, going out to his family farm to visit his brothers, and he enjoyed gardening, growing some of the very best tomatoes in town. Most of all Gail loved his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Beth, he is survived by a son Wade Huston of Kahoka; a daughter Mary (Michael) Salyers of Keokuk; six grandchildren, Hayden Wade Huston, Austin (Sierra Hall), Jordan, Morgan and Lizzie Salyers, and Trenton Drouillard; a great-granddaughter, Briley Salyers; three brothers, John (Pam) Hopkins of Canton, Mo., Kent Hopkins of Columbia, Mo., and Paul (Amy) Hopkins of Canton; two sisters, Mary (Troy) Kirchner of Canton, and Rita Hopkins of Wayland, Mo.; his uncle and aunt Bill and Marge Hopkins of Carrollton, Ill.; his sisters-in-law, Annie Hopkins of Burlington, Judy Thompson of Kahoka, Nora (Gerald Ewart) Martin of Kahoka, and Vickie (Doug) Matlick; his brothers-in-law, Terry (Lisa) Huston of Kahoka, and David (Kris) Huston of Kahoka; Beth's aunts, Mary Jo Howell of Kahoka, and Pauline Cordray of Luray, Mo.; Beth's uncle, Marvin Sederberg of Luray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Besides his first wife Glenda and his parents, Gail was preceded in death by a brother, Earl George Hopkins; his mother- and father-in-law, John and Cathern Huston; a sister in-law, Patty Londrie; and by a brother-in-law, John Huston Jr.
Funeral services honoring the life of Gail will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at Wilson and Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Kim McNamar will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery in Williamstown, Mo.
Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Gail are suggested to Northeast Missouri Hospice or to the Clark County Local Cancer Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.
You are invited to share your memories of Gail and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett.com.