Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Garland Scott Treadwell


1964 - 2019
Garland Scott Treadwell Obituary
Garland Scott Treadwell, 55, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Quincy, Ill.

Scott was born Aug. 22, 1964, the son of Garland P. and Juanita (Ragland) Treadwell in Carthage, Ill. He attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1983.

Scott was an excellent carpenter. He enjoyed logging white oak, fishing and bow hunting, especially in the mountains of Wyoming.

Scott was married to Wendy Cooper and they had two sons, Daniel and Clinton.

Scott is survived by a son, Daniel (Nicci) Treadwell of Winfield, Iowa; a daughter, Chelsi England of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Adrianna Helena-Jo Treadwell, Abagayle and Samantha Tallman, and Willow and Gatlin Huffman; his mother, Juanita Treadwell of Hamilton; and five siblings, Danny (Janet) Treadwell of Hamilton, Ann (Tracy) Longenecker of Warsaw, Ill., Connie (Larry) Dighton of Carthage, Kathy (Tom) Farris of Hamilton, and Robert "Bobby" Treadwell of Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his father Garland; and a son, Clinton Dale Treadwell, in 1991.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
