Garnet M. (Carriker) Hayes


1931 - 2020
Garnet M. (Carriker) Hayes Obituary
Garnet M. Hayes, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Friday, April 03, 2020, at The Kensington.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Bucklin, Mo., to Virgil and Ruby Kaschmieder Carriker. On Feb. 4, 1951, she married Robert J. Hayes and he passed away on Feb. 15, 2004.
Garnet was a manager at AluFoil Packaging Co. and retired in 1993 after 31 years of service.
She was a member of Calvary First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed playing the organ, piano and singing. Garnet loved to shop and could find a great bargains everywhere she went.
Survivors include two daughters, Penny (Glenn) Wilson of Donnellson and Ronda Bradford of St. Joseph, Mo.; one son, Avery (Debby) Hayes of West Point; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two brothers, Don Carriker of Bethany, Mo. and Ray Carriker of Pueblo, CO; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Duane and Gene Carriker, and a sister, Beverly Bruntz.
A private graveside service will be held on Oakland Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, no formal services will be held at this time. King-Lynk Funeral Home is caring for Garnet and her family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
