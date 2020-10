Or Copy this URL to Share

Garnet Tripp, 89, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., from complications due to COVID-19.



In accordance with Garnet's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held.

