Gary Alan Swainey, 78, of Keokuk died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Lucas County, Iowa, the son of Howard and Lillian Bay Swainey.
Gary graduated from Chariton High School in Chariton, Iowa, with the class of 1961, and graduated from Creston Community College (now Southwestern Community College).
He first married Karen Trumbo and they later divorced. On July 20, 1988, he was united in marriage with Vickey Varner in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Cathleen Courtois (Steve) of Keokuk, Deaven Swainey of Minneapolis, and Kacey Seabold (Adam) of Kahoka, Mo.; three sons, Andrew Swainey (Melissa Clise) of Diamond, Ohio, Ryan Swainey (Karin) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Sean Swainey (Raegan) of Keokuk; son-in-law, Bill Varner of Keokuk; 15 grandchildren, Keegan Courtois (Deanna), Kayleigh Glick (James), Taylor Courtois, Trenton Varner, Cody Varner, Madison Swainey, Alayna Swainey, Andrew Swainey, Iver Swainey, Ardith Swainey, Kaelan Swainey, Lucas Swainey, Sadie Swainey, Adalynn Swainey, and Remington Seabold; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Rosemary Swainey of Chariton, Iowa, and Rebecca Swainey of Indianola, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kerry Varner; and a brother, David Swainey.
Gary worked for Hy-Vee for 30 years, moving to Keokuk in 1975 to open the new store where he worked as a manager until 1986. He then was vice-president of McFarlands-Swan in Keokuk where he worked until his retirement in 2020.
Gary was an active member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Keokuk where he was an Elder Emeritus. He was also a member of the Keokuk Elks Lodge and the Keokuk Rotary Club.
He was an avid Hawkeye basketball and football fan and an enthusiastic St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He loved watching and going to Iowa football games and also enjoyed gardening, and golfing. He was an avid collector. Gary was a loving husband, the best father and grandfather, and was happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
A private family funeral service was held.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
