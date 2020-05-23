Gary Allan Johnson
1950 - 2020
Gary Allan Johnson, 69, of Keokuk, died May 20, 2020, at River Hills.

Gary was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Keokuk, to Dr. Elmer Oscar and Dorothy Worrell Johnson.

He graduated from Clark County R-1 High School in 1968. He graduated with an associate degree from SCC in Keokuk and continued his education at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis to become an electrician.

Gary served in the Army National Guard from 1970 until 1976. He began his career with Union Electric working at the Keokuk Dam, and retired from Alliant Energy as a substation electrician in 1996.

He enjoyed the time he spent fishing, hunting and farming with his boys. The last few years, he loved traveling with his wife in their camper, Sylvia. Though Gary was an only child, he loved his large family and the time spent with his grandchildren.

Thanks to a generous donor family he received a kidney transplant in 2012. This is part of the reason he wanted to donate his body to science for research to help future patients.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Harriet Renard Johnson; three sons, Todd (Wendy) Johnson of Kahoka, Mo., Jeremy (April) Johnson of Montrose, and Matthew (Stefanie) Johnson of Kahoka; and eight grandchildren, Ethan Kelley of Burlington, Gunther and Abbigail Johnson of Montrose, and Madelyn, Mia, Macie, Delaney and Hattie Johnson of Kahoka.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family burial will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Every Step Hospice or Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum, and mailed to DeJong's Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, IA 52632.

Published in Daily Gate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
