Gary Felgar, 86, of Keokuk, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Maple Grove Memory Care Center in Carthage, Ill.
He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Keokuk, the son of Lynn E. and Martha Bettisworth Felgar.
On Jan. 24, 1954, Gary was united in marriage with Shirley Hanks in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2013.
Gary graduated from Hamilton High School with the class of 1953.
He was employed with Hubinger/Roquette as a refrigeration technician until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member of the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene where he served on the board and was the Sunday school superintendent for 25 years.
Gary and Shirley loved to travel throughout the U.S. and had also traveled to Austria and Germany.
Most of all he was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa who leaves his family a lifetime of wonderful memories.
He is survived by one son, William Felgar (Deborah) of Keokuk; one daughter, Kimberlee Harper of Quincy, Ill.; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Felgar, Brian Clark (Kayla), Thomas Felgar (Stefanie), Andrew Harper and Matthew Harper; five great-grandchildren, Braedyn, Kinley and Bailey Clark, and Addison and Emerson Felgar; three brothers, Robert Felgar (Martha) of Madison, Ala., Lynn Felgar Jr. (Ginny) of Warsaw, Ill., and Stanley Felgar (Brenda) of Argyle; one sister Mary Woodworth of Nauvoo, Ill., and one-sister-in law Bonnie Hanks of Keokuk, along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by his parents; step mother Fairy Odean; three sisters, Norma Jean Felgar, Madeline Jean Felgar, and Judy Lewig; two brothers, Vance Felgar and Clair Felgar; mother-in-law and father-in-law William and Velma Hanks; and three brothers-in-law, William Hanks, Jerry Hanks and Robert Hanks.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Dana Jurgens officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are required.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
