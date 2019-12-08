Home

Gary R. Pohren


1944 - 2019
Gary R. Pohren Obituary
Gary R. Pohren, 75, of Donnellson, passed away at 6:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola.

He was born May 18, 1944, in Keokuk, the son of Willard and Opal (Anthony) Pohren.

In 1964, he married Norma Bender. They later divorced. On June 15, 1986, he married Jacqqlin "Jackie" Garrison Meade in Donnellson. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2017.

Gary was a member of the Donnellson United Methodist Church. He retired from Henniges in Keokuk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, working in his yard and riding his John Deere mower.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (David) Pezley of Fort Madison; son, Tony (Kim) Pohren of Donnellson; step-children, Ron (Audrey) Mead of Niota, Ill., Larry Meade of Fort Madison, Alan (Chantelle) Meade of Mesa, Ariz., and Vanessa Meade of Anchorage, Alaska; five grandchildren, Trevor Pezley, Brandon Pezley, Jeff Pohren, Casandra Munford and Matthew Munford; and two great-grandchildren, Devina Pohren and Avalon Munford.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Jackie.

Friends may call after noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Pastor David Barrett officiating.

Burial will be at Oakland - Sand Cemetery in Vincennes, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
