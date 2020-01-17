|
George Arlie Juhlin, 77, of Fort Madison, formally of Maskell,Neb., died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Montrose Health Center.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory was honored to serve the family. Since there were no services, it is planned to have a memorial at his beloved Blatchford/Steadman Reunion on Aug. 8 & 9, 2020, along with his cousin, Elaine Woods.
Arlie (as he is known to family and friends) was born July 7, 1942, in Ponca, Dixon County, Nebraska, the son of Harold Juhlin and Jeanette (Blatchford) Juhlin of Maskell, NE. He grew up on a farm near Lime Creek, NE and graduated from Obert/Maskell (Kellbert) High School.
He married Linda Darnell in 1967 and to this union, he adopted Walter Lee; Tracy Lee and Krista Kay were born. In 1980, Arlie married Jane Scholz. To this union, Eric Allen and Lori Ann were born. He was also joined in marriage to Marjorie Woodard and Musie Six.
Arlie loved history. He had a mind that remembered the most minute details and had a talent to know people. His favorite hobby was geocaching. There, he made many enduring and cherished friendships and will be missed by those who referred to him as "Mr. Arlie."
Staying in touch with his family of relatives was one of the highlights of his life. He touched all of our lives and was always willing to help when he could, perhaps not monetarily but with his heart. He didn't ask for much, just love and acceptance for who he was. We are all better for having known him. Arlie was a giving soul to his friends and family and always there with a smile or helping hand if and when he could - he may not have been rich in money, but he was so very rich with love of others.
Arlie is survived by his daughters, Krista and Lori; sons Walter and Eric; and grandchildren; a sister Barbara (Dennis) Anfinson of Pierson; a brother, Harold Maurice "Maurie" (Shirley) Juhlin of Johnston; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Tracy Lee (Jason Hall) of Kansas.
Arlie will be laid to rest in a small rural cemetery next to Tracy; where his grandsons will be able visit him while visiting their mother and their graves will be maintained.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020