George Bernard Welding, 86, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
He was born on July 10, 1933 in West Point, Neb., to Joseph H. & Irene M. Kempker Welding. He married Alma D. Drish on February 20, 1960 in Fairfield. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and later his master's degree from Indiana University. He was the deputy warden at the Iowa State Penitentiary and later was a school social worker for Great River Area Education Agency, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was past president of the parish council. He was the first president of the Aquinas Athletic Board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved golf and was a member of the Philpott's League. He enjoyed his dog Gigi, mushroom hunting and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal & Iowa Hawkeye fan. He coached Little League Baseball and elementary basketball at Sacred Heart School.
George is survived by: his wife: Alma Welding of Fort Madison; one daughter: Laura Lindquist of Warrensburg, Mo.; 4-sons: Steve Welding of Mt. Pleasant, Scott Welding of Fort Madison, Stuart (Sandy) Welding of Fort Madison, and Stan (Julie) Welding of Grain Valley, Mo.; 7-grandchildren: Natalie (Brandon) Bonar, Clint Welding, Amanda Welding, John Lindquist, Rachel Lindquist, Allison Welding & Abby Welding; 1-great grandson: Kylo McCauslin and one sister: Mary Lou (Sonny) Perry of Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by: his parents, 1-grandson: David Lindquist, 2-sisters: Joann Greene & Anna Marie Pint, 2-brothers: Jim and Tom Welding.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral mass to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Lunch will immediately follow the funeral mass at Roling Hall. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Point. A memorial has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools or P.A.W. Animal Shelter.
Online condolences to George's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019