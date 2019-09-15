|
|
George Eugene Gimbel, 56, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
He was born Aug. 6, 1963, in Jacksonville, Ill., the son of George R. and Lela Robson Gimbel.
He graduated from Jacksonville High School with the class of 1981. He attended Quincy Technical School in Quincy.
On June 11, 1999, George was united in marriage with Melinda King at New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk. She survives.
George had been employed at Steel Castings in Keokuk. He was quite good at playing chess, any kind of card game and the online game Toy Blast. He always played to win and was very hard to beat. He loved riding his motorcycle and relaxing at the river. George had a big heart and always put other people's needs before his own, never hesitating to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father and his children were the twinkle of his eye.
He is also survived by two daughters, Brettney Osborne of Urbana, Ill., and Vanessa Gimbel of Keokuk; one son, George Thomas "G.T." Gimbel of Keokuk; his mother, Lela (Robert) Walter of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; two brothers, Ronald (Tracy) Gimbel of St. Peters, Mo. and Ernie (Leah) Gimbel of Poplar Bluff; two brothers-in-law, Brent (Jessica) Spoores of Hamilton, Ill., and Eric (Amy) Spoores of Warsaw, Ill; a step-father-in-law, Gary "Joe" Stiles of Keokuk; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Lucille Robson, Faye and Charles Crawford and George and Clara Gimbel; his sister, Janet D. Gimbel; his mother-in-law, Vicki Hendrickson; and his father-in-law, Larry King.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019