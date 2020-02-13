Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA
View Map
Georgia Ann (Easterday) Long


1928 - 2020
Georgia Ann (Easterday) Long Obituary
Georgia Ann Long, 91, of Fort Madison, passed away at 10 am. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Fort Madison, to Reno and Esther Bicker Easterday. On Aug. 4, 1950, she married Dale Long in Nauvoo and he passed away on Sept. 20, 2011.
Georgia was a secretary for many places, including Sheaffer Pen Co., Iowa State Penitentiary, Bonawitz Chemical, and AEA #16 where she retired from.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Georgia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, gardening, collecting owls and traveling.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Kemp of Woodland, Calif.; two sons, Neil Long and Bill Long, both of Fort Madison; two grandchildren, Alan and Amber Kemp of Woodland, Calif.; one sister, Betty Easterday of Fort Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home ,with Rev. Pete Hagglund officiating. The family will meet with friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
