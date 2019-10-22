Home

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
501 S 4Th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Gerald Oliver Baum

Gerald Oliver Baum Obituary
Gerald Oliver Baum, 68, of Farmington, passed away at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.
Gerald was born on Sept. 11, 1951, in Fort Madison, the son of Willis Leland and Charlotte Irene (Munford) Baum. He married Maureen Snodgrass, they later divorced.
Gerald is survived by one son, Chad Baum of Canton, Mo.; three grandchildren; and one nephew, Christopher "C.J" (Stacey) Faulkner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; a sister, Karen Faulkner; brother-in-law LaVerne Faulkner; and nephew Michael Faulkner.
Gerald was a graduate of Harmony High School. He was a former member of the Stockport Lion's Club. He enjoyed all sports and shooting pool.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon, Thursday, Oct. 24, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. that evening.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Nancy St. Clair officiating.
Burial will be held at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington
A memorial has been established in his memory.
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
