Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Keokuk, IA
Geraldine Mable Davis


1922 - 2020
Geraldine Mable Davis Obituary
Geraldine Mable Kayser Davis, 98, of Montrose died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Montrose Health Care Center in Montrose.

She was born March 4, 1922, in Keokuk, the daughter of Robert and Lily Saxxe Kayser.

On Sept. 10, 1938, she was united in marriage with Russell Rudd in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 1965. On Jan. 19, 1966, she was married to Hughie Davis in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1966.

Geraldine worked at Sheller Globe as a finishing operator for 20 1/2 years, before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Larry) Weirather, and her son, George (Martha) Rudd, all of Montrose; eight grandchildren, Vickie Blanford, Jeff Weirather, Neal Weirather, Jason Rudd, Eric Rudd, Travis Rudd, Deverie Rudd and Ashley Curiel; 17 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Russell Rudd; a daughter, Shirley Joann Rudd; a grandson, Chad Rudd; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Rudd; three sisters, Frankie Rosencrans, Charlotte Hays and Dorothy Brookhart; and four brothers, Cary Kayser, John Kayser, George Kayser and Robert Kayser.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Sunset Memorial Park in Keokuk.

There will be no visitation.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Every-Step Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
