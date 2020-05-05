Geraldine Reeder
1931 - 2020
Geraldine Reeder, formerly of Fort Madison, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Paris, Mo.
Gerry was born in February, 1931, in Spiro, Oklahoma, the third child of nine children, born to Arthur and Robbie Hurd Moore. In May of 1950, she married Billy Dan Reeder. They shared 52 years together. In 2016, as her health began to deteriorate, she moved to Missouri to be closer to her son.
Gerry was pre-deceased by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Harold and Haskell Moore, and three sisters, Aline Adcock, Ruth Reynolds, and Sally Ann Douglas.
She is survived by Wade Reeder (Lynne) of Centralia, Mo., and Danene Harris (Tom) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Gerry was "Grandma Pie" to four grandchildren, Erica Harris (Will) Babor, Ramstein AFB Germany, Clint Harris, Iowa City, Mitchell (Ellen) Reeder, Olathe, Kan., and Allison Reeder (Jason Holmes) of Hannibal, Mo. She has five great grandchildren, Cleo, Bella, and Wyatt Harris Babor, Grayson Wade Holmes, and Lily Grace Reeder. Gerry also leaves behind two beloved sisters, Robbie Jean (Larry) Terry, and Elaine (Frank) Bell; a brother, Ronnie Lynn Moore; and her dear nieces, Debbie and Terry Ann.
Cremation has been entrusted to Parker Millard Funeral Home, Columbia, MO. No services are planned at this time.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
