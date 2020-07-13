Gleah Irene Starr, 84, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away July 12, 2020, at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton, Ill.



Gleah was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Hancock County, Ill., the daughter of Enoch and Edna (Behnke) Starr.



She attended country school near Ferris, Ill., and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953. She was a member of 4-H and the Girls' Athletic Association.



Gleah worked at the Keokuk Credit Bureau and Hamilton Press before becoming a 35-year employee of Sheaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison. During that time, she travelled regularly with the employee club, enabling her to attend the World's Fair in several locations, appear on the Today Show, and visit places such as Hawaii, Montreal, Prince Edward Island, and Mexico. This is also when she began her pencil and pen collection. Gleah was a member of the American Pencil Collectors Society, attended many conventions, held offices of secretary and vice president, and served as editor of the national newsletter. After retiring, she went on to earn her associate degree in word processing, and she used her skills serving in many capacities as her interests grew.



Gleah was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Hamilton. This provided her with opportunity to serve the residents of the Veterans' Home in Quincy, Ill. She was also a member of the Keokuk Camera Club, entering many photo contests. Gleah was known to attend many local quilt and craft shows and work at Western Illinois Threshers each August.



A member of Golden's Point Church in rural Hamilton, Gleah served as Board secretary and Missions Committee member, and looked forward to working at the ice cream social over the years. At home, Gleah was always busy trimming her yard and working with the flowers.



Gleah loved spending time with her family and she was always willing to lend a helping hand.



She is survived by nieces Johanna (Dan) Wiley of Joplin, Mo.; Tina (David) Elschlager of Hamilton; Paula Vice of Hamilton; nephew Bryan (Janna) Vice of Madison, Wis.; and many great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Gwenivere and Edward Vice.



Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Social distancing and masks are appreciated.



Memorials may be directed to Golden's Point Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store