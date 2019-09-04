|
Gloria "Jean" Brasfield, 77, of Fort Madison passed away on at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital just short of two months since her husband passed away.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1941, in Peoria, Ill., to Robert and Lorene Kingston Nelson. On March 5, 1960, she married Richard P. Brasfield and he passed away on July 5, 2019, which was their daughter Joni's birthday.
Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting. Jean loved spending time at their cabin and she was greatly known for making the best fried catfish and potato salad. Her greatest love of all was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet (Garrett) Long of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, David Wellman, Colleen Long and Preston Long; a son-in-law, Brian Wellman of Fort Madison; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Norma Brasfield of Wever, Thomas and Jeanette Brasfield of Fort Madison, and Carol and Arlin Clover of LaHarpe, Ill.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Joni Wellman; a brother, Jim Nelson; and a sister, Patricia McKisson.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at King-Lynk Funeal Home & Crematory, with Rev. Les Featheringill officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019