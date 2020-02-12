|
Gregory John "Buzz" Stark, 58, of Hamilton, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 25, 1961, in Keokuk, the son of Patsy Ruth Stark. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather, Charles Best.
On June 27, 2001, Gregory was united in marriage with Sheila Williams in Keokuk. She survives.
Over the years Buzz had been employed at Service Master, worked with his brother, Danny, in construction, and most recently had worked for Meyers Septic and Driveway in Keokuk.
Buzz enjoyed coin collecting, mushroom hunting and going fishing. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. Buzz liked to take drives around the area and always traveled the back roads to see places off the beaten path. Most of all, Buzz loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is also survived by two daughters, Jessica (Shea) Jones, of Hamilton, and Amanda (Tony) Smith of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Drake and Abagail Jones, both of Hamilton, and Cylas Smith of Keokuk; one sister, Audrey Burgess, of Kahoka, Mo.; and two brothers, Terry Best and Dennis Best, both of Keokuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Danny Stark and Charles Lonnie Best.
A Gathering of Remembrance to celebrate Buzz's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends at that time. Burial will be at a later date in the Scandinavian Cemetery in rural Keokuk.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020