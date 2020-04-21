|
|
Sr. Harriet P. Stellern, 85, died at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Anna House in Bridgeton, Mo.
Sr. Harriet professed her first vows on Aug. 2, 1954. She received her bachelor's degree in chemistry from the former Norte Dame College in St. Louis, Mo., and a masters degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
She was an elementary teacher in Valley, Mo., and served in high schools in St. Louis, Mo., Belleville and Quincy, Ill., and Marrero, LA. In 1984, she went to Los Angeles, Calif., and served at our Lady of Loretto-Bishop County High School. Her roles there were of assistant principal, teacher, and support staff member.
In 2014, Sr. Harriet celebrated her 60-year jubilee. In July of 2017, Sr. Harriet moved to the Mother House in St. Louis, Mo., and retired.
Surviving are three brothers, Pat of Danville, Thomas (Joan) of Fort Madison, and John of Plainfield, Ill.; one sister, Sally of North Charleston, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert, and two sisters-in-law.
Sr. Harriet is at Kutis Funeral Home in St. Louis, Mo. She will be buried at the cemetery at the Mother House in St. Louis, Mo. on Wednesday, April 22.
No services are planned at this time, but a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020