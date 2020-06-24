Harold E. Hitz
1925 - 2020
Harold E. Hitz, 95, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, Ill.

Harold was born May 30, 1925, the son of Clifford and Maude (Badger) Hitz in Tennessee, Ill.

On Sept. 12, 1948, he was united in marriage with Jean Burford and together they had four children, Eugene, Jerry, Pam and Judy. She preceded him in death in 1987. In 1991, he was united in marriage with Mary Ellen Rutherford. She also preceded him in death.

Harold was a Prairie Farms milk man for many years, beginning in 1969. He also delivered gas for Wright Oil, worked at a factory and farmed. He enjoyed bowling and going to casinos.

Harold is survived by three children, Eugene (Arlynn) Hitz of Dallas City, Ill., Pam (Eric) Miller of Plymouth, Ill., and Judy Foley of Jacksonville, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Junior (Pat) Hitz of Carthage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Jean and Mary Ellen; granddaughter, Emily Miller; son-in-law, Russ Foley; and sister, Imogene Ausec.

Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent's Home in Quincy for their van fund.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
