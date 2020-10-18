1/
Harold V. Gares
Harold V. Gares, 96, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 10:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services honoring Harold's life will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Franz Kinkhorst will officiate.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Sunday. Private family interment will take place at a later date at Kahoka Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the family encourages those attending the visitation and service to practice social distancing and the use of a face mask.

