Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Fedler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Fedler


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Fedler Obituary
Harry E. Fedler, 87, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Fort Madison, to Arnold and Alma Beach Fedler.
Harry was a factory worker. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include three brothers, Howard (Sandy) Fedler of LeClaire, Phillip (Mary) Fedler of Fort. Madison, and Francis (Janice) Fedler of Quincy, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family service will be held and burial will be held in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Montrose Health Center and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -