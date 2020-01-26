|
Harry E. Fedler, 87, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Fort Madison, to Arnold and Alma Beach Fedler.
Harry was a factory worker. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include three brothers, Howard (Sandy) Fedler of LeClaire, Phillip (Mary) Fedler of Fort. Madison, and Francis (Janice) Fedler of Quincy, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family service will be held and burial will be held in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Montrose Health Center and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020