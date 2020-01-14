|
Harry Joseph "Joe" Rupp, 68, of Keokuk, formerly of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare Center in Keokuk.
Joe was born June 3, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk, the son of Harry Aynard Rupp and Elisabeth Karoline (Kolbeck) Donahue.
A lifelong resident of Warsaw and Keokuk, Joe attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Warsaw and was a faithful member of Black Hawk Masonic Lodge 238 in Hamilton for 43 years. As a young man, Joe was a talented artist and enjoyed shooting pool. He had an outgoing and friendly personality and a quick wit, and would say hello to everyone he met. In Joe's eyes, no one was a stranger.
Joe is survived by two sisters, Lil (Denny) Taylor and Janet (Perry) Harrison, both of Warsaw; his brother Robert (LuAnn) Rupp of Hamilton, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his lifelong companion of 42 years, Donna Arnold.
Joe's life will be celebrated with a funeral service, with Masonic funeral rites, at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, directly before the service.
Memorials may be directed to H.U.G.S. of Hancock County.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020