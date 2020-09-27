1/1
Harvey "Bud" Huffman Jr.
1948 - 2020
Harvey "Bud" Huffman Jr., 72, of Fort Madison, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

He was born Feb. 12, 1948, a son of Harvey B. Sr. and Darlene E. (Alliman) Huffman. On July 4, 1972, he married Karen Wagner in Fort Madison.

Bud was a 1966 graduate of Fort Madison High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He was a meat cutter for 35 years and worked at several local grocery stores, including Naifeh's, Skinner's, Easter Foods, and County Market. He worked an additional 15 years as a guard at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

He was an avid outdoors man and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. His family was most important to him!

He is survived by his wife, Karen Huffman of Fort Madison; one son, Michael Huffman of Fort Madison; one brother, Scott E. Sr. (Luanne) Huffman of Fort Madison; one granddaughter, Taylor Huffman, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Marcine "Marcy" E. Huffman.

His family will greet friends from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. A memorial service will follow and begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Burial with full military rites will be at Soldiers Circle, Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison.

A memorial has been established for PAWS Animal Shelter. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Huffman family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
