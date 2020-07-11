1/1
Dr. Harvey Stanford Benveniste
1946 - 2020
Dr. Harvey Stanford Benveniste, 73, formerly of Ft. Madison, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Mississippi.
Harvey was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Chicago, I=ll., to Jack and Charlotte (Annenberg) Benveniste.
Harvey was an esteemed, retired, pediatrician. Throughout his career he had practices in California, Fort Madison, Galesburg, Ill. and Houston, Miss.. He touched many lives throughout his career and took pride in being a phenomenal physician.
In his spare time, Harvey enjoyed bowling, golfing and growing in his Christian faith. He also enjoyed taking his daughter, Alyssa, on many travels throughout the country as she grew up.
Harvey is survived by his daughter, Alyssa (Matthew) Moran; brother, Barry (Esther) Benveniste; three grandchildren, Ava, Chloe, and Bennett Moran; niece Amber (Joel) Grafman; nephew Eric (Heather) Benveniste; great nephews Julian, Cameron, and Garrett; great niece Scarlett; and uncle, Richard Annenberg.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charlotte and Jack Benveniste, and sister-in-law, Esther Benveniste.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, Broadview, Ill.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Menorah Gardens Cemetery
