Hazel L. (Bostwick) Hawes
1926 - 2020
Hazel L. Hawes, 93, of Argyle, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 15, 1926, at Fort Madison, the daughter of John and Mae (Wilt) Bostwick. On Nov. 18, 1945, at Fort Madison, she married E.L. "Nip" Hawes. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn (Harold) Pundt of Keokuk and Darla (Chris) Fowler of Argyle; two sons, Larry (Mary) Hawes of Argyle and Scott (Joyce) Hawes of Montrose; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 13 sisters-in- law Alice Hawes of Keokuk and Mary Bostwick of Numa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, and two sisters.

Hazel was the Salutatorian of the Argyle Class of 1944. She worked as a beautician for 32 years. She retired in 1992 from the Argyle Post Office. Hazel was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Shelby Whitney officiating. Burial will be in Argyle Memorial Gardens near Argyle.

The family will meet with friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Memorials may be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church or the Argyle Memorial Gardens and can be mailed to the Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 56 Donnellson, Iowa 52656.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
