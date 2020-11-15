Hazel Mary Spriggs, 89, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away at 12:34 a.m. early Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.



Hazel was born Dec. 31, 1930, the daughter of James and Hazel (Scott) Spriggs, in Cabel, Ohio.



She had worked at the shoe factory in Warsaw before going to the Sheaffer Pen factory in Fort Madison where she worked for many years, before retiring in 1992. Hazel was a faithful member of Warsaw Assembly of God Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. Hazel loved her nieces and nephews and always had something for all of them at Christmas.



Hazel is survived by her nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and eight siblings, Elizabeth Gilliam, Alice Cumming, Ruth Clark, Florence Brownlee, Margaret Bates, Jean Spriggs, Jim Spriggs and Scott Spriggs.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Assembly of God Church in Warsaw, with burial to follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.



Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.



Memorials may be directed to Warsaw Assembly of God Church.



Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store