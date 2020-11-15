1/1
Hazel Mary Spriggs
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Mary Spriggs, 89, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away at 12:34 a.m. early Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Hazel was born Dec. 31, 1930, the daughter of James and Hazel (Scott) Spriggs, in Cabel, Ohio.

She had worked at the shoe factory in Warsaw before going to the Sheaffer Pen factory in Fort Madison where she worked for many years, before retiring in 1992. Hazel was a faithful member of Warsaw Assembly of God Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. Hazel loved her nieces and nephews and always had something for all of them at Christmas.

Hazel is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and eight siblings, Elizabeth Gilliam, Alice Cumming, Ruth Clark, Florence Brownlee, Margaret Bates, Jean Spriggs, Jim Spriggs and Scott Spriggs.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Assembly of God Church in Warsaw, with burial to follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Warsaw Assembly of God Church.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved